TEXT-S&P places Housing Association Funding rtgs on creditwatch neg
July 26, 2012 / 10:23 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P places Housing Association Funding rtgs on creditwatch neg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 26 -

OVERVIEW

-- There have been no remedy actions following our Nov. 29, 2011 downgrade of Barclays Bank--Housing Association Funding’s bank account and additional facility provider--but the issuer has proposed an action plan to implement a counterparty replacement framework and other appropriate remedies.

-- We have placed on CreditWatch negative all of our ratings in Housing Association Funding, pending the issuer’s implementation and our review of the action plan.

-- Housing Association Funding is a social housing-backed securitization that closed in 1997.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today placed on CreditWatch negative its ‘AAA’ credit ratings on Housing Association Funding PLC’s class A, B, C, and D notes.

Today’s CreditWatch negative placements follow our Nov. 29, 2011 downgrade to ‘A+/A-1’ from ‘AA-/A-1+’ of Barclays Bank PLC, which acts as Housing Association Funding’s bank account and additional facility provider (see “Standard & Poor’s Applies Its Revised Bank Criteria To 37 Of The Largest Rated Banks And Certain Subsidiaries”).

