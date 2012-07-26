FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P summary: Societe Nationale des Chemins de Fer Francais
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
July 26, 2012 / 11:20 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: Societe Nationale des Chemins de Fer Francais

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 26 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Societe Nationale des Chemins de Fer Francais - 26-Jul-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: AA/Negative/A-1+ Country: France

Primary SIC: Railroads,

line-haul

operating

Mult. CUSIP6: 833653

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

17-Jan-2012 AA/A-1+ AA/A-1+

04-Jun-2010 AA+/A-1+ AA+/A-1+

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR457.347 mil 8.875% due 08/11/2023 AA 17-Jan-2012

EUR609.796 mil 6.75% N/A due 09/16/2013 AA 17-Jan-2012

JPY20 bil 5.61% dual-curr (Yen/A$) bnds due

10/12/2015 AA 17-Jan-2012

CHF200 mil 5.00% bnds due 10/20/2015 AA 17-Jan-2012

EUR60.101 mil 8.50% bnds due 08/23/2021 AA 17-Jan-2012

EUR12 bil med-term note Prog 01/14/1998: sr

unsecd AA 17-Jan-2012

EUR500 mil 5.625% bnds due 07/09/2013 AA 17-Jan-2012

GBP500 mil 5.375% bnds ser 66 due 03/18/2027 AA 17-Jan-2012

EUR500 mil 4.75% bnds due 10/25/2012 AA 17-Jan-2012

JPY3.5 bil 2.83% bnds due 10/29/2027 AA 17-Jan-2012

GBP50 mil 4.95% bnds due 06/07/2037 AA 17-Jan-2012

EUR500 mil 4.375% bnds due 07/10/2018 AA 17-Jan-2012

CAD150 mil 4.625% med-term nts due 01/14/2015 AA 17-Jan-2012

EUR500 mil 3.625% med-term nts due 06/03/2020 AA 17-Jan-2012

CHF300 mil 2.625% med-term nts due 12/13/2021 AA 17-Jan-2012

US$100 mil 5.00% med-term nts due 11/30/2016 AA 17-Jan-2012

EUR1.05 bil 4.875% med-term nts due 06/12/2023 AA 17-Jan-2012

EUR1.55 bil 4.625% callable med-term nts ser

104 due 02/02/2024 AA 17-Jan-2012

CHF225 mil 2.75% med-term nts due 06/11/2018 AA 17-Jan-2012

HKD832 mil 2.59% med-term nts ser 108 due

10/16/2014 AA 17-Jan-2012

CHF300 mil 2.375% med-term nts due 07/24/2019 AA 17-Jan-2012

AUD200 mil 6.125% med-term nts due 02/23/2015 AA 17-Jan-2012

EUR750 mil 4.125% med-term nts ser 113 due

02/19/2025 AA 17-Jan-2012

HKD200 mil 4.77% callable med-term nts ser 80

due 05/20/2013 AA 17-Jan-2012

CHF200 mil 2.75% med-term nts due 01/23/2019 AA 17-Jan-2012

CHF150 mil 2.25% med-term nts ser 114 due

02/25/2021 AA 17-Jan-2012

EUR500 mil 4.375% med-term nts ser 115 due

04/15/2026 AA 17-Jan-2012

FRENCH CP prog auth amt EUR3.04898 bil A-1+ 22-May-1992

EUR12 bil med-term note Prog 01/14/1998: S-T

debt A-1+ 16-Jan-1998

EURO CP prog auth amt EUR2 bil A-1+ 06-Mar-2009

Rationale

The ratings on French rail operator Societe Nationale des Chemins de Fer Francais (SNCF) are based on Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view that there is an “extremely high” likelihood that the Republic of France (AA+/Negative/A-1+; Unsolicited Ratings) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to SNCF in the event of financial distress, as well as our opinion of the group’s stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which we assess at ‘bb+'. The SACP reflects our view of the company’s “satisfactory” business risk profile and “significant” financial risk profile.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.