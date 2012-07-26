FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P pubs U.K. Credit Card monthly data for may 2012
#Credit Markets
July 26, 2012 / 11:37 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P pubs U.K. Credit Card monthly data for may 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today published its monthly U.K. credit card performance and index data for May 2012.

The article includes U.K. credit card performance data and index data for May 2012, including:

-- Charge-offs and delinquencies,

-- Payment rates and yields,

-- Losses,

-- Originator weightings, and

-- Applicable index data.

For more information on indices and weightings, as well as more detailed market commentary and performance analysis, see our latest index report for this sector, “U.K. Credit Card ABS Index Report Q1 2012: Can Consumers Continue To Defy The Recession?,” published on June 1, 2012.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Monthly U.K. Credit Card Performance And Index Data: May 2012, July 26, 2012

-- U.K. Credit Card ABS Index Report Q1 2012: Can Consumers Continue To Defy The Recession?, June 1, 2012

-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

-- European Consumer Finance Criteria, March 14, 2000

