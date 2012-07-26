TEXT-Fitch rts Jharkhand Road Project's senior bank loans at 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'/stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 26 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Jharkhand Road Project Implementation Company Ltd-Chaibasa-Kandra-Chowka’s (JRPICL-CKC) INR3,730m senior project bank loans a ‘Fitch BBB-(ind)’ rating. The Outlook is Stable.

JRPICL is a special purpose company incorporated by IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd (ITNL, promoter) to undertake a comprehensive road infrastructure improvement programme in the state of Jharkhand. JRPICL is implementing several road projects under different concession agreements with the government of Jharkhand (GoJ) on an annuity-based revenue model. The project currently being rated (JRPICL - CKC) is an existing two lane, 68.70 km road. It is being implemented at a cost of INR4,910m, including a senior bank loan of INR3,730m, equity of INR590m and a sponsor sub-debt of INR590m. The scheduled commercial operations date (COD) is 23 May 2014.

While Fitch does not maintain a public rating on the sole revenue counterparty (GoJ), it believes that its credit quality, based on an internal assessment, is adequate to support the project’s annuity payments. In terms of Fitch’s criteria, the transaction’s rating is constrained by the credit profile of the sole revenue counterparty.

The rating factors in the project’s relatively weak legal structure compared with other Fitch-rated projects, as several similar availability-based projects - with the GoJ as the revenue counter-party - are housed in the same company. Although there are no cross-default clauses present in the project documents and each project’s cashflows are ring-fenced from the others’, lenders to a particular project are still exposed to event-driven risks in other projects which could lead to the borrower’s bankruptcy. However, comfort is drawn from the fact that the sponsor will be incentivised to support these annuity-based revenue projects.