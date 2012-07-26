TEXT-S&P ratings - Tata Steel UK Holdings Ltd.

July 26 -
Ratings -- Tata Steel UK Holdings Ltd. ---------------------------- 26-Jul-2012
CREDIT RATING: B+/Negative/B Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Steel foundries,
nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
05-Feb-2009 B+/B B+/B
10-Jul-2007 BB-/B BB-/B
