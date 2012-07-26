FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Tata Steel UK Holdings Ltd.
July 26, 2012 / 12:02 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - Tata Steel UK Holdings Ltd.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 -

Ratings -- Tata Steel UK Holdings Ltd. ---------------------------- 26-Jul-2012

CREDIT RATING: B+/Negative/B Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Steel foundries,

nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

05-Feb-2009 B+/B B+/B

10-Jul-2007 BB-/B BB-/B

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
