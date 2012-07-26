FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Tata Steel Ltd
#Basic Materials
July 26, 2012 / 12:02 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - Tata Steel Ltd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 26 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Tata Steel Ltd. ---------------------------------------- 26-Jul-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB/Negative/-- Country: India

Primary SIC: Steel foundries,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 87656Y

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

09-Aug-2011 BB/-- BB/--

05-Feb-2009 BB-/-- BB-/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$500 mil sr unsecd bank ln due 03/31/2013 BB 09-Aug-2011

US$750 mil (equivalent) sr unsecd syndicated

bank ln due 12/31/2013 BB 09-Aug-2011

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
