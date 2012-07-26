FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P revises Tata Steel UK Holdings otlk to neg
#Basic Materials
July 26, 2012 / 12:06 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P revises Tata Steel UK Holdings otlk to neg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 26 -

Overview

-- TSUKH’s operating performance is likely to remain weak over the next 12 months due to challenging economic conditions in Europe.

-- We revised our outlook on the U.K.-based company’s parent, Tata Steel, to negative from stable.

-- We are revising the outlook on the long-term corporate credit rating on TSUKH to negative from stable. We are also affirming the ‘B+’ long-term and ‘B’ short-term corporate credit ratings on the company.

-- We are also lowering our issue rating on TSUKH’s GBP3.53 billion bank loan to ‘BB-’ from ‘BB’ and the recovery rating to ‘2’ from ‘1’.

Rating Action

On July 26, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services revised its outlook on the long-term corporate credit rating on Tata Steel UK Holdings Ltd. (TSUKH) to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed the ‘B+’ long-term and ‘B’ short-term corporate credit ratings on the U.K-based company. We also lowered the recovery rating on TSUKH’s GBP3.53 billion bank loan to ‘2’ from ‘1’ and the issue rating to ‘BB-’ from ‘BB’.

