TEXT-S&P summary: Stara Zagora (City of)
July 26, 2012 / 12:35 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P summary: Stara Zagora (City of)

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 26 -

Summary analysis -- Stara Zagora (City of) ------------------------ 26-Jul-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB+/Stable/-- Country: Bulgaria

Primary SIC: Legislative

bodies

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

27-Jun-2012 BB+/-- BB+/--

27-Apr-2010 BB/-- BB/--

Rationale

The rating on Stara Zagora, the Republic of Bulgaria’s (Bulgaria; BBB/Stable/A-3) sixth-largest city, is constrained by our view of the limited predictability and high volatility of the city’s budgetary performance; its restricted expenditure flexibility; and low economic wealth levels. The rating is supported by our view of Stara Zagora’s relatively low debt burden and contingent liabilities, its limited investment program--which has led to our forecast of a strong budgetary performance for 2012-2014--and ongoing fiscal decentralization that has led to greater flexibility around tax setting.

Stara Zagora’s future budgetary performance has limited predictability, in our view, because of the consolidating but uneven nature of the institutional frameworks under which Bulgarian municipalities operate, their limited expenditure flexibility, and the city’s lack of experience in medium-term budget planning.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
