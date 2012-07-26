TEXT-Fitch rates Toys' New Holdco notes 'B/RR4';outlook stable

A negative rating action could result if:

--Weak comps trends in the U.S. and international businesses indicate market share losses that would cause leverage to increase meaningfully and/or lead to tightened liquidity;

--FCF at fiscal 2012 year-end remains negative, either due to weakening EBITDA trend or continued lack of efficiency in managing working capital;

--There is a failure to refinance upcoming debt maturities.

A positive rating action could result if leverage can be sustained in the low 5.0x range, both on sustainable improvements in the business and paying down debt with any IPO proceeds and FCF.

Fitch rates Toys as follows:

Toys ‘R’ Us, Inc. (HoldCo)

--IDR at ‘B’;

--Senior Unsecured Notes at ‘B/RR4’.

Toys ‘R’ Us - Delaware, Inc. is a subsidiary of HoldCo

--IDR at ‘B’;

--Secured Revolver at ‘BB/RR1’;

--Secured Term Loans at ‘B-/RR5’;

--Senior Secured Notes at ‘B-/RR5’;

--Senior Unsecured Notes at ‘CCC/RR6’.

Toys ‘R’ Us Property Co. II, LLC is subsidiary of Toys ‘R’ Us -Delaware, Inc.

--IDR at ‘B’;

--Senior Secured Notes at ‘BB/RR1’.

Toys ‘R’ Us Property Co. I, LLC is a subsidiary of HoldCo

--IDR at ‘B’;

--Senior Unsecured Notes at ‘BB/RR1’.

The Rating Outlook is Stable.