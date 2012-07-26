TEXT-S&P summary: Grohe Holding GmbH

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 26 -

Summary analysis -- Grohe Holding GmbH ---------------------------- 26-Jul-2012

CREDIT RATING: B-/Stable/-- Country: Germany

Primary SIC: Holding

companies, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: D2860#

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

27-May-2009 B-/-- B-/--

01-Dec-2005 B/-- B/--

Rationale

The ratings on Grohe Holding GmbH (Grohe), the indirect parent company of Germany-based sanitary fittings manufacturer Grohe AG, reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of the group’s highly leveraged financial risk profile and fair business risk profile. Our view is based on Grohe’s exposure to volatile commodity prices and exchange rate fluctuations, its limited scale, and its dependence on some key markets such as Germany. We consider Grohe’s solid market position in the fragmented European sanitary fittings industry, good product diversity, strong brand name, and exposure to the less cyclical renovation and refurbishment end-market (which we estimate at about 70% of the group’s sales), to be rating strengths.

S&P base-case operating scenario

Grohe’s underlying sales performance in 2011 was robust in the face of very difficult industry conditions, with turnover for the Grohe “Restricted Group” (i.e. the core operations excluding consolidated sales from Chinese subsidiary Joyou) improving by 4.1% to EUR1,020 million. Reported fully consolidated 2011 sales were EUR1,165 million, while Standard & Poor‘s-adjusted sales--which proportionally deconsolidate Joyou to reflect Grohe’s 35.79% economic interest--grew 9.5% to EUR1,073 million. For the first quarter of 2012, sales by all measures continued to post positive growth, with adjusted sales growing to EUR298 million, or 11.6% compared to the first quarter of 2011. We expect these trends to continue for full-year 2012, with modest growth from core operations supported by further sales growth from Joyou.