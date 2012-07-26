FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P summary: Kinetek Holdings Corp.
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2012 / 1:29 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: Kinetek Holdings Corp.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 26 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Kinetek Holdings Corp. ------------------------ 26-Jul-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B-/Stable/-- Country: United States

State/Province: Illinois

Primary SIC: Motors and

generators

Mult. CUSIP6: 49460Q

Mult. CUSIP6: 620103

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

22-Dec-2011 B-/-- B-/--

17-Jun-2009 CCC+/-- CCC+/--

10-Jun-2009 SD/-- SD/--

11-Dec-2008 B-/-- B-/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on Deerfield, Illinois-based special-purpose motor equipment manufacturer, Kinetek Holdings Corp., reflects the company’s “weak” business risk profile and its “highly leveraged” financial risk profile. Although we expect the company’s operating performance and leverage to continue improving gradually in the coming quarters, upcoming debt maturities constrain the company’s liquidity and credit profile: Kinetek’s $50 million revolver expires in November 2012 and roughly $140 million term loan maturing in November 2013.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.