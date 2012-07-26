TEXT-S&P summary: Kinetek Holdings Corp.

July 26 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Kinetek Holdings Corp. ------------------------ 26-Jul-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B-/Stable/-- Country: United States

State/Province: Illinois

Primary SIC: Motors and

generators

Mult. CUSIP6: 49460Q

Mult. CUSIP6: 620103

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

22-Dec-2011 B-/-- B-/--

17-Jun-2009 CCC+/-- CCC+/--

10-Jun-2009 SD/-- SD/--

11-Dec-2008 B-/-- B-/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on Deerfield, Illinois-based special-purpose motor equipment manufacturer, Kinetek Holdings Corp., reflects the company’s “weak” business risk profile and its “highly leveraged” financial risk profile. Although we expect the company’s operating performance and leverage to continue improving gradually in the coming quarters, upcoming debt maturities constrain the company’s liquidity and credit profile: Kinetek’s $50 million revolver expires in November 2012 and roughly $140 million term loan maturing in November 2013.