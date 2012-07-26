FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P summary: AGL Resources Inc.
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2012 / 1:35 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P summary: AGL Resources Inc.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 26 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- AGL Resources Inc. ---------------------------- 26-Jul-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: United States

State/Province: Georgia

Primary SIC: Natural gas

distribution

Mult. CUSIP6: 001204 ===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

15-Dec-2011 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

27-Jun-2003 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

===============================================================================

Rationale

U.S. gas utility and retail marketing holding company AGL Resources Inc.’s rating reflects an “excellent” business risk profile and a “significant” financial risk profile (as our criteria define the terms). With regulated utility operations generating about 75% of consolidated cash flow, the consolidated company should generate relatively consistent cash flow regardless of the economy and commodity price fluctuations.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.