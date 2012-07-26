TEXT-S&P report:Annuities' share of retiremnt markt set to grow

July 26 - A wave of U.S. Baby Boomers (those born between 1945 and 1964) is beginning to reach retirement age just as employers are seeking to reduce or even terminate their retirement pension plans. At the same time, potential retirees are becoming increasingly concerned about the future of the Social Security program. In a new report, “Annuities’ Share Of The Retirement Market May Be Set To Grow,” published July 25, 2012, on RatingsDirect, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services says that these two developments may fuel interest in individual annuity products with guaranteed lifetime income features that can provide retirees with protection against living beyond their means.

However, these growth opportunities come with risks. Individual annuities, even those without attractive lifetime guarantees, are generally more sensitive to interest and equity market movements than the traditional life (mortality) products are. Longevity risk, which is the risk that an insurance company experiences higher-than-expected payouts, could become a substantial concern due to policyholders’ increasing life expectancy. Traditionally, insurers have viewed the longevity business (including annuities) as a natural hedge against the mortality business (life products, etc). However, the benefits, if any, of such a hedge might be limited because the mortality and longevity risks are on completely different blocks of business and could move in unfavorable directions at the same time.