TEXT-Fitch affirms Loan Invest series

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed four Loan Invest transactions collateralised by residential mortgages originated by KBC Bank NV (KBC, ‘A-'/Stable/‘F1’), as follows:

Loan Invest N.V/S.A. Compartment Home Loan Invest 2007 (HLI 2007)

Class A (ISIN BE0002362342) affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Off Rating Watch Negative (RWN) Outlook Stable

Class B (ISIN BE0002363357) affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Off RWN; Outlook Stable

Loan Invest N.V/S.A. Compartment Home Loan Invest 2008 (HLI 2008)

Class A (ISIN BE0002378504) affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable

Loan Invest N.V/S.A Compartment Home Loan Invest 2009 (HLI 2009)

Class A (ISIN BE0002385574) affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable

Loan Invest N.V/S.A Compartment Home Loan Invest 2011(HLI 2011)

Class A (ISIN BE000 2401736) affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable

Fitch placed the class A and B notes of HLI 2007 on RWN on 17 February 2012, because KBC (‘A-'/Stable/‘F1’), acting as the transaction account bank, was not considered an eligible counterparty to support a ‘AAAsf’ rating on the notes in accordance with Fitch’s counterparty criteria. As of 26 June, the account bank was transferred to Rabobank (‘AA’/Stable/‘F1+'), which is considered an eligible counterparty according to Fitch’s counterparty criteria and for this reason the notes have been removed from RWN.

The affirmations reflect the stable performance of the underlying assets of the four transactions and the sufficient credit enhancement to support the current ratings.

As of May 2012, loans in arrears by more than three months ranged between 3bps (HLI2011) and 25bps (HLI2008) of the current balance of the pools. Furthermore, it has been showing a stabilised trend for all four transactions. Given the low pipeline of arrears seen to date, defaults have been limited for all four transactions. Cumulative defaults ranged between 0.4bps (HLI2011) and 42bps (HLI2008) of the initial balance of the pools as of May 2012. All defaults have been fully provisioned for with excess spread generated by the structure. Fitch expects the performance of the underlying assets to be stable in the current economic environment.

To date, the non-amortising reserve funds for all four transactions are fully funded which combine with sequential amortisation of notes (for HLI2007, HLI2009 and HLI 2011) will assist further build-up of credit support for these transactions.

The revolving period in HLI 2007 ends in July 2012 which is expected to lead to a build-up in credit support available to the rated notes. HLI 2008, however, is still in its revolving period, until October 2013 at the most, so the credit enhancement on the class A notes is not expected to change from its current level of 15%. In its analysis, Fitch has analysed potential pool mix shifts during this period and modelled a worst-case portfolio.