TEXT-Fitch migrates Nickunj Eximp to non-monitored
July 27, 2012 / 6:53 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch migrates Nickunj Eximp to non-monitored

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 26 - Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based Nickunj Eximp Enterprise Pvt Ltd’s (NEEPL) ‘Fitch B+(ind)’ National Long-Term rating with a Stable Outlook to the non-monitored category. This rating will now appear as ‘Fitch B+(ind)nm’ on the agency’s website. A list of additional rating actions is provided below.

The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of NEEPL. The ratings will remain in the non-monitored category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the ratings could be reinstated and will be communicated through a rating action commentary.

Fitch has also classified NEEPL’s following bank loan ratings as non-monitored:

- INR3.4m long-term bank loans: migrated to National Long-Term ‘Fitch B+(ind)nm’ from ‘Fitch B+(ind)’

- INR180m fund-based limits: migrated to National Long-Term ‘Fitch B+(ind)nm’ from ‘Fitch B+(ind)’

- INR160m non-fund-based limits: migrated to National Short-Term ‘Fitch A4(ind)nm’ from ‘Fitch A4(ind)'

