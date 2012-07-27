TEXT-Fitch updates Belgian Mortgage assumptions - no rtg impact expected

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 26 - Fitch Ratings has updated its criteria assumptions for assessing credit risk in Belgian residential mortgage loan pools. The updated criteria assumptions in themselves are not expected to result in rating actions on existing RMBS transactions since rating actions taken to date already reflect the factors that have been added to the criteria development process.

The main changes to criteria assumptions relate to the market value decline (MVD) assumptions. However, while overall property sale prices in Belgium continued to increase throughout 2011, the rate of increase was generally in line with the rate of inflation (3.5% CPI), meaning that overall property prices, relative to affordability, have broadly remained unchanged.

Fitch’s overall expectations for the Belgian real-estate market remain unchanged from 2011, with a base case house price decline (HPD) assumption of 10%. This assumption reflects the relatively unchanged year-on-year average property prices in Belgium and stability in borrowers’ standards of living. This HPD assumption also reflects the expected fall in lending and financing availability in 2012/2013, due to general economic constraints.

Fitch’s overall base foreclosure frequency (FF) for Belgium is set at 2.0%, unchanged from 2011, reflecting the relatively stable macroeconomic environment in the country and the lack of any significant changes in the underlying pool characteristics of the Belgian residential loan market. Fitch views unemployment in particular as one of the main drivers of future defaults, with the agency’s unemployment projection for 2012 and 2013 continuing to be below the stressed levels seen in 2010.

The published criteria assumptions will be used for rating new and existing RMBS transactions and future covered bond programmes. The MVD assumptions will also be used for SME CLOs secured by residential real estate.

This report entitled “EMEA Criteria Addendum - Belgium: Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions”, replaces the eponymous report published on 11 August 2011. The report should be read together with the reports entitled “EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria”, “EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria”, and “EMEA RMBS Cash Flow Analysis Criteria”, published 7 June 2012 for a comprehensive understanding of Fitch’s approach for rating French RMBS.

