TEXT-Fitch updates French Mortgage Assumptions - no rating impact expected

July 26 - Fitch Ratings has updated its criteria assumptions for assessing credit risk in French residential mortgage loan pools. The updated criteria assumptions in themselves are not expected to result in rating actions on existing RMBS transactions since rating actions taken to date already reflect the factors that have been added to the criteria development process.

The main changes to criteria assumptions relate to the market value decline (MVD) assumptions. While Fitch’s overall MVD assumptions remain almost stable in 2012 at ‘AAAsf’ (at 40.5%), the agency revised its regional MVD assumptions. This revision reflects a certain decoupling between regions: urbanised and perceived attractive regions - which Fitch deems more exposed to real-estate overpricing phenomenon - versus less perceived attractive regions - in which the property market is characterised by a lack of liquidity.

Fitch’s ‘B’ peak-to-trough house price decline assumption for France is 9.6%. The agency expects prices to stay relatively flat or even decrease in the near term, as a result of declining affordability, with a clear lack of correlation between prices and household revenues since the beginning of 2000. The political will to limit further property price increases, as well as the measures undertaken by the government to reduce the deficit, will further weigh on property prices. However, no significant overall adjustment is expected as Fitch considers several factors continue to positively influence house price movements.

In addition, Fitch has slightly revised its illiquid property adjustments assumptions, in light of the most recent property price developments and, in particular, the rise in property prices in the Ile-de-France and Provence-Alpes-Cote d‘Azur regions.

Fitch’s overall base lifetime foreclosure frequency (FF) for a standard loan for France is set at 3.9%, unchanged since 2011, reflecting the relatively stable macroeconomic environment and the solid market-specific performance over the past 12 months, which are expected to continue over the next year. This base FF is applicable to an “average” residential loan in terms of risk profile. Due to the heterogeneity of the French market and the underlying differences between lenders, the agency adjusts such base FF on a case-by-case basis to take into account the characteristics of each lender and, in some cases, the loan security type.

The published criteria assumptions will be used for rating new and existing RMBS transactions and covered bond programmes. The MVD assumptions will also be used for SME CLOs secured by residential real estate.

This report entitled “EMEA Criteria Addendum - France: Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions”, replaces the eponymous report published on 15 November 2011. The report should be read together with the reports entitled “EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria”, “EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria”, and “EMEA RMBS Cash Flow Analysis Criteria”, published 7 June 2012 for a comprehensive understanding of Fitch’s approach for rating French RMBS.

