TEXT-Fitch migrates Adhunik Metaliks to non-monitored category

July 27 - Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based Adhunik Metaliks Limited’s (AML) ‘Fitch BBB(ind)’ National Long-Term rating with Stable Outlook to the non-monitored category. This rating will now appear as ‘Fitch BBB(ind)nm’ on the agency’s website. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of AML. The ratings will remain in the non-monitored category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the ratings could be reinstated and will be communicated through a rating action commentary.

Fitch has also migrated AML’s bank loans to the non-monitored category as follows:

- INR8,834.2m long-term loan: migrated to National Long-Term ‘Fitch BBB(ind)nm’ from ‘Fitch BBB(ind)’

- INR3,700m fund-based limits: migrated to National Long-Term ‘Fitch BBB(ind)nm’ from ‘Fitch BBB(ind)’

- INR3,750m non-fund-based limits: migrated to National Short-Term ‘Fitch A2(ind)nm’ from ‘Fitch A2(ind)'