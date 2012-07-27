TEXT-Fitch afrms Esmee Master Issuer N.V.-S.A. series 0-2009-I's class A notes

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Esmee Master Issuer N.V.-S.A. Series 0-2009-I’s (Esmee 0-2009-I) class A notes, as follows:

EUR6,040m class A (ISIN BE0002387596): affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable

The affirmation reflects the transaction’s solid overall performance since closing and the notes’ available credit enhancement of 28%, provided by the subordination of classes’ B-D and a reserve fund of EUR295.0m.

The transaction is still in its revolving period, which ends in October 2013. As of the May 2012 investor report current defaults in the portfolio stand at EUR30.7m and account for 0.39% of outstanding balance, whereas loans more than 90 days in arrears are EUR29.3m and comprise 0.37% of portfolio’s outstanding balance. The percentage of obligors classified in the originator’s lowest internal rating buckets has increased to 1.5% of outstanding balance compared to 0.8% as of the last surveillance review in September 2011.

Esmee Master Issuer N.V.-S.A. Series 0-2009-I is a EUR8bn revolving transaction of loans granted by BNP Paribas Fortis (‘A’/Stable/‘F1’) to Belgian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and self-employed individuals.

