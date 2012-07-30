TEXT-S&P publishes Japan and Korea SF RAC report for June 2012

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 30 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today published its list of rating agency confirmations (RACs) for Japanese and Korean structured finance transactions from June 1, 2012, to June 30, 2012. We are publishing this list to provide investors and other market participants with more timely information regarding certain amendments to publicly rated structured finance transactions.

Our decision to provide an RAC reflects our opinion that a proposed amendment will not in and of itself result in a downgrade, withdrawal, or qualification of the outstanding ratings. RACs may be issued before or after an amendment closes or becomes effective, and we may base such RACs on documentation that has not been executed, but which we believe to be in substantially final form.

