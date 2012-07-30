TEXT-S&P summary: Watercare Services Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 30 -

Summary analysis -- Watercare Services Ltd. ----------------------- 30-Jul-2012

CREDIT RATING: AA-/Stable/A-1+ Country: New Zealand

Primary SIC: Water Supply

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

19-Sep-2011 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+

04-Nov-2010 A/A-1 A/A-1

07-Jul-2008 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

Issues:

Guarantor(s) : Auckland Council

Rating Rating Date

NZD200 mil med-term note Prog 10/10/1999: sr

unsecd AA 01-Nov-2010

NZD200 mil 7.14% fixed / floating med-term nts

due 05/18/2016 AA 01-Nov-2010

NZD50 mil 6.785% med-term nts due 05/15/2014 AA 01-Nov-2010

NZD150 mil 5.74% bnds due 02/16/2015 AA 10-Feb-2011

NZD125 mil 5.685% med-term nts due 10/26/2018 AA 24-Oct-2011

NEW ZEALAND CP prog auth amt NZD250 mil A-1+ 24-Jul-2008

Rationale

The ‘AA-’ long-term credit rating on Watercare Services Ltd. reflects our opinion that there is an “extremely high” likelihood that Auckland Council (AA/Stable/A-1+) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to the company in the event of financial distress to ensure the timely repayment of its financial obligations.