TEXT-S&P summary: Watercare Services Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 30 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Watercare Services Ltd. ----------------------- 30-Jul-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: AA-/Stable/A-1+ Country: New Zealand
Primary SIC: Water Supply
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
19-Sep-2011 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+
04-Nov-2010 A/A-1 A/A-1
07-Jul-2008 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
===============================================================================
Issues:
Guarantor(s) : Auckland Council
Rating Rating Date
NZD200 mil med-term note Prog 10/10/1999: sr
unsecd AA 01-Nov-2010
NZD200 mil 7.14% fixed / floating med-term nts
due 05/18/2016 AA 01-Nov-2010
NZD50 mil 6.785% med-term nts due 05/15/2014 AA 01-Nov-2010
NZD150 mil 5.74% bnds due 02/16/2015 AA 10-Feb-2011
NZD125 mil 5.685% med-term nts due 10/26/2018 AA 24-Oct-2011
NEW ZEALAND CP prog auth amt NZD250 mil A-1+ 24-Jul-2008
Rationale
The ‘AA-’ long-term credit rating on Watercare Services Ltd. reflects our opinion that there is an “extremely high” likelihood that Auckland Council (AA/Stable/A-1+) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to the company in the event of financial distress to ensure the timely repayment of its financial obligations.