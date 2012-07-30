TEXT-S&P explores U.S. corporate cash growth in new report

July 30 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that its rated universe of U.S. nonfinancial corporate entities is currently hoarding a record $1.25 trillion of cash and short-term investments, a significant increase from five years ago. This growth in corporate cash is the subject of an article titled “The Credit Overhang: Follow the Money--Where’s All The Cash On U.S. Corporate Balance Sheets?,” published earlier today on RatingsDirect.

“The cash increase is more pronounced among investment-grade companies, which tend to be larger and more profitable,” said Standard & Poor’s credit analyst Andrew Chang, “and in certain sectors, such as technology and health care, which tend to maintain significant amounts of cash overseas.”

Speculative-grade issuers have also increased their cash balances, although to a lesser extent than investment-grade issuers have.

“We believe these issuers could again face a liquidity crisis under a perfect storm in the credit markets,” added Mr. Chang.