FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P explores U.S. corporate cash growth in new report
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 30, 2012 / 8:15 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P explores U.S. corporate cash growth in new report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that its rated universe of U.S. nonfinancial corporate entities is currently hoarding a record $1.25 trillion of cash and short-term investments, a significant increase from five years ago. This growth in corporate cash is the subject of an article titled “The Credit Overhang: Follow the Money--Where’s All The Cash On U.S. Corporate Balance Sheets?,” published earlier today on RatingsDirect.

“The cash increase is more pronounced among investment-grade companies, which tend to be larger and more profitable,” said Standard & Poor’s credit analyst Andrew Chang, “and in certain sectors, such as technology and health care, which tend to maintain significant amounts of cash overseas.”

Speculative-grade issuers have also increased their cash balances, although to a lesser extent than investment-grade issuers have.

“We believe these issuers could again face a liquidity crisis under a perfect storm in the credit markets,” added Mr. Chang.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.