TEXT-S&P summary: Allianz Insurance PLC

July 30 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Allianz Insurance PLC ------------------------- 30-Jul-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: United Kingdom

Local currency AA-/Negative/--

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

11-Jul-2007 AA-/-- --/--

20-Mar-2003 A+/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on U.K.-based non-life insurer Allianz Insurance PLC (Allianz U.K.), a core operating entity of Allianz Holdings PLC (Allianz U.K. Group; the U.K. group), reflect its strategic importance to its ultimate parent, Allianz SE (AZSE or the Allianz group; AA/Negative/A-1+), and strong operating performance. Allianz U.K. Group’s capitalization is viewed as a weaker component of the rating, despite being in the good category. Furthermore, the U.K. group’s competitive position is restricted by its concentration in the very competitive U.K. non-life market.