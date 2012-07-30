TEXT-S&P summary: Bahrain Telecommunications Company

In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), our view of a “high” likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of Batelco‘s:

-- “Important” role for the government of Bahrain as a provider of key communications infrastructure and as a flagship national company; and

-- “Very strong” link with the government, considering the latter’s 78% shareholding in the company (direct and indirect), its appointment of board members, and its active role in the oversight of Batelco’s decision-making processes, which is particularly relevant for decisions related to potential investment outside the country.

S&P base-case operating scenario

In our base-case assessment we assume that revenues in the domestic market will be flat in 2012, as we assume a relatively stable market share in the mobile segment. We believe that the broadband market will provide Batelco with some revenue growth potential, which should be offset by declines in the traditional fixed-line voice segment. That said, in the first six months of 2012 Batelco reported a 5% decline in revenues due to competition. We anticipate that growth in international operations in the second half of 2012 will show annual percentage growth in the mid- to high single digits, fueled by increasing scale in Jordan, which should compensate for revenue decline in the first half of 2012.

We assume that profitability will remain under pressure in the domestic market due to competition, which could translate into lower prices in all segments. In our base-case assessment we factor in the possibility of a decline in the company’s consolidated EBITDA margin from an estimated 40% in 2011 to 39% in 2012 and 38% in 2013.

S&P base-case capital structure and cash flow scenario

We currently assume that the company’s capital expenditures will increase meaningfully in 2012, as Batelco needs to roll out a 3G network in Jordan. This should still allow for modest positive free cash flow generation. However discretionary cash flow will likely be negative because of high dividend payments.

We assume that in an absence of mergers or acquisitions, Batelco will retain its net cash position as it is generally self-sufficient in financing its growth from operating cash flows. That said, we believe, acquisitions are possible in the medium term, as the company plans to expand. The evolution of Batelco’s financial profile will depend on the company’s ability to maintain its ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA below 3x on a sustainable basis.

Liquidity

We consider Batelco’s liquidity “adequate.” This reflects the company’s minimal debt and availability of cash balances of Bahrain dinar (BHD) 87 million on June 30, 2012. It also reflects the company’s good cash flow generation, which further supports its liquidity and translates into a strong ratio of liquidity sources to uses of above 2x through 2012.

The evolution of the company’s liquidity profile will depend on the amount and maturity of new borrowings. It is our expectation that Batelco will raise long-term funding to finance any acquisitions, supporting our assessment of its liquidity as “adequate”.

Outlook

The negative outlook mirrors that on the sovereign. Accordingly, a downgrade of the Kingdom of Bahrain would trigger a one-notch downgrade of Batelco. We do not anticipate any negative rating action driven by a change in the SACP, as such a change would require an unexpected sharp decline in the company’s domestic earnings or a significant increase in debt above the indicated expectations.

Our base-case scenario for the rating includes: flat consolidated revenue growth in 2012-2013; deterioration of the adjusted consolidated EBITDA margin to slightly below 40% in 2012; positive free operating cash flow (before acquisitions); and maintenance of headroom against the rating target of adjusted debt to EBITDA of below 3x.

A significant reduction in the state’s shareholding in Batelco and consequent reappraisal of our GRE assessment could also lead to a one-notch downgrade.

We could revise the outlook to stable in the event of a similar rating action on the sovereign.

