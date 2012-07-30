FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch: Nigerian Banks continue to face challenges despite AMCON support
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
July 30, 2012 / 10:06 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch: Nigerian Banks continue to face challenges despite AMCON support

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 30 - Fitch Ratings says in a newly-published special report that the recent rapid credit growth in the Nigerian banking sector may give rise to weakened asset quality and higher impairment charges if left unchecked.

“There was a marked improvement in banks’ asset quality during 2011 following the sale of problem loans to the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria,” says Denzil De Bie, a director in Fitch’s Financial Institutions team. “However, rapid underlying credit growth of 30%-66% was evident in most of the Fitch-rated banks in 2011 which the agency considers will be a negative credit driver if it continues”.

The special report highlights some of the key rating drivers for Nigerian banks in the context of their mostly ‘b’ range Viability Ratings.

“Fitch considers that many Nigerian banks have thin levels of Fitch Core Capital, which are lower than is appropriate for Nigeria’s difficult operating environment. Sustainable Fitch Core Capital ratios will be a key rating driver for any future positive action on the banks’ Viability Ratings,” adds De Bie.

In addition, the agency considers that improved efficiency will be a key differentiator for the more successful banks and will support earnings growth and ultimately contribute to better internal capital generation.

The report, entitled “Nigerian Banking Sector: Rapid Credit Growth Returns” is available at www.fitchratings.com.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Nigerian Banking Sector: Rapid Credit Growth Returns

here

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.