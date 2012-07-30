TEXT-S&P:Glorious Property Holdings ratings unaffected

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 30 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that its rating and outlook on Glorious Property Holdings Ltd. (B/Negative/--; cnB+/--) are not affected by insider trading allegations against Well Advantage Ltd., a private company that Glorious Property chairman and executive director Mr. Zhang Zhi Rong indirectly owns.

We expect the impact of the SEC’s allegations on Glorious Property’s business operation and credit profile to be limited. Well Advantage is not a holding company of Glorious Property. However, the allegation could create uncertainty about the strategic direction and management stability of Glorious Property. In our view, Mr. Zhang, as chairman and a controlling shareholder, exerts strong influence over the company’s management and operations. The allegations could also have an impact on Glorious Property’s access to the capital markets and financing cost. We will assess the impact on the company again when more details on the investigation are available.

On July 27, 2012, the SEC obtained an emergency court order to freeze the assets of Hong Kong-based Well Advantage and other unknown traders. The commission suspects that they used confidential information to gain from trading in securities of Canada-based Nexen Inc. (BBB-/Watch Positive/--) prior to the announcement of a CNOOC Ltd. (AA-/Stable/--; cnAAA/--) proposal to acquire the company.