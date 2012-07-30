TEXT-S&P afrms Aumancha Toll Road 'B+' SPUR,off watch;otlk neg

July 30 -

Overview

-- We understand that the government of Castile La Mancha has honored outstanding shadow toll payments to Spanish toll road special-purpose company Autovia de la Mancha, S.A. (Aumancha), and that as of July 2012, there are no outstanding arrears.

-- As a result, we are affirming the ‘B+’ underlying long-term debt rating (SPUR) on the EUR110 million senior secured amortizing loan maturing in July and removing the rating from CreditWatch negative.

-- The insured ‘AA-’ rating and stable outlook on Aumancha’s debt continue to reflect the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee provided by Assured Guaranty (Europe) Ltd.

-- The negative outlook on the SPUR reflects our belief that CLM’s ability to maintain regular shadow toll payments in 2012 could be constrained by the increasingly challenging economic and budgetary prospects for the region of CLM and Spain as a whole.

Rating Action

On July 30, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed its ‘B+’ underlying long-term debt rating (SPUR) on Spanish toll road special-purpose company Autovia de la Mancha, S.A.’s (Aumancha) EUR110 million senior secured amortizing loan maturing in July 2031. We also removed the rating from CreditWatch with negative implications, where we had placed it on May 8, 2012. The outlook on the SPUR is negative.

The recovery rating remains unchanged at ‘3’, reflecting our expectation of a meaningful (50%-70%) recovery of principal in the event of a payment default.