TEXT-Fitch affirms Hypo Alpe's Government guaranteed notes at 'AAA'
#Credit Markets
July 30, 2012 / 11:56 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms Hypo Alpe's Government guaranteed notes at 'AAA'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 30 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hypo Alpe-Adria-Bank International AG’s (HAA) government-guaranteed senior unsecured notes’ Long-term rating at ‘AAA’. Fitch has not assigned issuer ratings to HAA.

The notes’ rating is in line with the sovereign Issuer Default Rating of the Republic of Austria (‘AAA’/Stable) and is based on Fitch’s belief that the Republic of Austria will honour the guarantee, which is expressed to be unconditional and irrevocable.

The notes’ rating is sensitive to Austria’s sovereign rating and any change in Austria’s rating would be mirrored in the rating of the government-guaranteed notes.

The notes have been issued under HAA’s EUR1.35bn government-guaranteed debt issuance programme (DIP) and will mature in August 2012 (XS0447437368, XS0448625813, XS0448662857) and July 2013 (XS0440690161).

