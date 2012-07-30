FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P raises rating on ELM B.V.'s series 100 repack notes
July 30, 2012 / 11:56 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P raises rating on ELM B.V.'s series 100 repack notes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 30 -

OVERVIEW

-- Our rating on ELM B.V.’s series 100 pass-through repack notes is weak-linked to the rating on the underlying collateral in this transaction.

-- We have today raised our rating on ELM B.V.’s series 100 notes series 100 to ‘BBB’, which is the rating on the underlying collateral.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today raised its credit rating to ‘BBB’ from ‘BBB-’ on ELM B.V.’s series 100 notes.

Our rating on the notes is weak-linked to our rating on the underlying collateral, since this is a pass-through repack transaction. Under our criteria applicable to a transaction such as this, we would generally reflect changes to the rating on the collateral in our rating on the notes. Today’s rating action reflects the current rating on the underlying collateral.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012

-- CDO Spotlight: Counterparty Risk In Structured Finance Transactions, March 7, 2005

-- Criteria For Rating Synthetic CDO Transactions: CDS Documentation, Sept. 1, 2004

-- Criteria For Rating Synthetic CDO Transactions: Legal Analysis And Surveillance, Sept. 1, 2004

-- Criteria For Rating Synthetic CDO Transactions: Other Synthetic Structures, Sept. 1, 2004

