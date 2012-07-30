TEXT-Fitch affirms FTA PYMES Banesto 2, F.T.A.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 30 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed F.T.A. PYMES Banesto 2’s notes, as follows:

EUR205.7m Class A2 (ISIN ES0372260010): affirmed at ‘BBB-sf’; Outlook Stable

EUR24.3m Class B (ISIN ES0372260028): affirmed at ‘Bsf’; Outlook Negative

EUR34.0m Class C (ISIN ES0372260036): affirmed at ‘CCsf’; assigned Recovery Estimate RE0%

The affirmation is based on the credit enhancement available to the notes, which provides adequate protection at the current rating levels.

The performance of the portfolio has continued to deteriorate. Loans more than 90 days in arrears represent 4.2% of the portfolio balance, up from 3.6% in June 2011. Rising defaults have depleted the reserve fund (from EUR5.8m as of June 2011) and led to a principal deficiency ledger balance of EUR3.3m.

The Negative Outlook on the class B notes reflects the increased sensitivity of the notes to further deterioration of the portfolio credit quality. The current mismatch between the balance of performing assets and the outstanding balance of the notes may lead to some principal collections being used to pay interest on the notes according to the transaction’s combined waterfall. This would exacerbate the asset/liability mismatch and erode credit enhancement further.

F.T.A. PYMES Banesto (the issuer) is a static cash flow SME CLO originated by Banco Espanol de Credito S.A (Banesto; ‘BBB+'/Negative/‘F2’). At closing, the issuer used the note proceeds to purchase a EUR1.0bn portfolio of secured and unsecured loans granted to Spanish small and medium enterprises and self-employed individuals. The transaction is managed by Santander de Titulizacion, S.G.F.T., S.A.