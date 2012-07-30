TEXT-S&P summary: American Railcar Industries Inc.

ARI principally designs and manufactures covered hopper and tank cars, two segments in which it holds good market shares, behind industry leaders Trinity Industries Inc. and Union Tank Car Co.. The company also manufactures railcar components and provides repair, refurbishment, and fleet management services. Although ARI has been steadily expanding its more-stable and higher-margin repair and service business, the company’s operating performance remains vulnerable to industry cycles in the original-equipment market, resulting in volatile revenues, profits, and cash flows.

We expect the performance of ARI’s manufacturing operations to strengthen further in 2012 after recovering in 2011 from 2010, and we believe EBITDA will exceed $100 million this year, because of better fixed-cost absorption and improved pricing.

ARI’s financial risk profile is aggressive. ARI is a public company, but Carl Icahn is the majority shareholder. The ratings take into account significant affiliate transactions and corporate governance issues resulting from Mr. Icahn’s ownership.

We consider FFO to total debt of about 10% to 15% and total debt to EBITDA of 4x to 5x appropriate for the rating, but we also expect ARI metrics to exceed these measures in the current upcycle. Although we expect maintenance capital spending requirements to remain moderate, expenditures to build up its railcar leasing fleet will likely lead to a sizable negative free operating cash flow this year.

Liquidity

We believe ARI has “adequate” sources of liquidity to cover its needs over the next 12 to 18 months, even in the event of unforeseen EBITDA declines. The company has no near-term debt maturities, but its $275 million notes mature in early 2014.

Our assessment of ARI’s liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:

-- We expect the company’s sources of liquidity, including cash reserves, to exceed its uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 to 18 months.

-- We expect net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines more than 15%.

-- The company is not subject to maintenance financial covenants.

Liquidity sources principally consist of ARI’s cash reserves ($250 million as of June 30, 2012) and FFO that could approach $75 million over the next 12 months. The company is also is the process of building up its railcar lease fleet, the book value of which will likely exceed $150 million by year-end 2012. We believe that ARI could, over time, use these assets as collateral to secure new financing.

We expect liquidity uses to include working capital and capital expenditures in excess of $200 million this year, with a significant portion related to the build-up of the leasing fleet. As a result, we believe cash balances could fall toward $100 million. Other liquidity needs include $275 million of unsecured notes due in February 2014.

Recovery analysis

The issue-level rating on the company’s $275 million senior unsecured notes due 2014 is ‘B+', the same as the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating is ‘4’, indicating our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery in a payment default scenario. (See Standard & Poor’s recovery report on ARI, published June 27, 2012.)

Outlook

The outlook is stable. We expect revenues and profit trends to fluctuate with industry conditions. Following a strong recovery in the past 18 months, we expect industry demand to moderate and normalize toward historical average levels of about 50,000 units per year. If ARI maintains its market share of about 10%, this should translate into credit measures that remain comfortable for the rating.

We could lower the rating if industry orders fall by more than 20% below their long-term average or if ARI’s share of new railcar orders declines, as this would likely cause credit measures to weaken beyond 5x debt to EBITDA. We could also lower the rating if refinancing risk with respect to the company’s 2014 notes increases during 2013, for instance because of increasing leverage. We believe however, that the company could use its increasing leasing fleet as collateral to secure new financing.

We would base an upgrade on a sustained recovery in industry fundamentals, successful business diversification that reduces reliance on the highly cyclical U.S. freight-car manufacturing market, and improving operating performance and cash generation.

