TEXT-Fitch rates CIMB Niaga Auto Finance 'AA+(idn)'; outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 31 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Indonesia-based PT CIMB Niaga Auto Finance (CNAF) a National Long-Term Rating of ‘AA+(idn)’ with a Stable Outlook and a National Short Term Rating of ‘F1+(idn)'.

The National Ratings reflect Fitch’s expectation of continued strong support from its majority shareholder, PT Bank CIMB Niaga Tbk (CIMB Niaga; ‘BBB’/Stable) and its ultimate parent, CIMB Group (CIMBG; flagship CIMB Bank Berhad rated ‘BBB+'/Stable). The linkages between CIMB Niaga and CNAF are also evident in the name sharing, funding support, IT systems and the alignment of risk management and provision policies.

Fitch believes that CIMB Niaga will continue to support CNAF through a without-recourse joint financing scheme where the latter assumes the bulk of the credit risk (around 70% of total managed receivables).

To accommodate rapid financing growth in 2010-2011, CNAF had funding sources from eight banks with total facilities of IDR2.4trn at end-2011, of which 79% have been utilised. This caused the debt to equity ratio to increase to about 5x at end-2011 from 2.6x at end-2010. Fitch expects CIMB Niaga will inject more capital once CNAF’s debt to equity ratio reaches 8x.

CNAF’s financial performance remained satisfactory in 2011 with a pre-tax return on assets of 12.2% and limited non-performing loans at 0.5% of total managed receivables. In Fitch’s view, the new regulation from Ministry of Finance and Bank Indonesia for higher down-payment in automotive financing, which was effective since 15 June 2012, could help improve the asset quality of CNAF’s loan portfolio and of Indonesia’s financial industry. However, Fitch expects growth of new automotive financing to slow down in the near term following the regulation implementation.

Established in 1981, CNAF is 99.9% owned by CIMB Niaga and focuses on Indonesia’s car financing business. CIMB Niaga is the fifth-largest bank in Indonesia and is majority owned by CIMB Group.