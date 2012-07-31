TEXT-S&P affirms French Polynesia at 'BB+'; outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 31 -

Overview

-- We expect French Polynesia to continue receiving liquidity support from the French government.

-- We are affirming our ‘BB+’ long-term rating on French Polynesia.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that French Polynesia will gradually restore its budgetary situation.

Rating Action

On July 31, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed its ‘BB+’ long-term issuer credit rating on the Overseas Country of French Polynesia. The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The rating on French Polynesia reflects our view of its “very negative” financial management, its “negative” liquidity situation, its high level of contingent liabilities, and its poor economic growth prospects.

The rating is supported by French Polynesia’s “evolving but sound” institutional framework, our expectation of a structural improvement of its budgetary performance, and its moderate budgetary flexibility.

We view French Polynesia’s financial management as “very negative.” In addition, we consider that French Polynesia has poor liquidity management, weak control over its government-related entities (GREs), and inadequate accounting practices, though currently improving. It also has sizable exposure to derivatives, despite having decreased to 15.5% of direct debt stock in 2012 from 21.7% in 2011.