FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P affirms French Polynesia at 'BB+'; outlook stable
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 31, 2012 / 8:26 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P affirms French Polynesia at 'BB+'; outlook stable

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 31 -

Overview

-- We expect French Polynesia to continue receiving liquidity support from the French government.

-- We are affirming our ‘BB+’ long-term rating on French Polynesia.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that French Polynesia will gradually restore its budgetary situation.

Rating Action

On July 31, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed its ‘BB+’ long-term issuer credit rating on the Overseas Country of French Polynesia. The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The rating on French Polynesia reflects our view of its “very negative” financial management, its “negative” liquidity situation, its high level of contingent liabilities, and its poor economic growth prospects.

The rating is supported by French Polynesia’s “evolving but sound” institutional framework, our expectation of a structural improvement of its budgetary performance, and its moderate budgetary flexibility.

We view French Polynesia’s financial management as “very negative.” In addition, we consider that French Polynesia has poor liquidity management, weak control over its government-related entities (GREs), and inadequate accounting practices, though currently improving. It also has sizable exposure to derivatives, despite having decreased to 15.5% of direct debt stock in 2012 from 21.7% in 2011.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.