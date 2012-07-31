TEXT-Fitch affirms Australia's QBE at 'A'/'A+'; outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 31 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed QBE Insurance Group Limited’s (QBE) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘A’ and its subsidiaries’ Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at ‘A+'. The Outlook is Stable. A full rating breakdown is provided below.

The affirmation reflects the group’s historically strong operating performance and resilient earnings despite the increased frequency of large and catastrophe losses in 2011. It also reflects the group’s prudent underwriting and reserving, and a conservative approach to investments. Somewhat offsetting these positives have been the trend towards lower capital ratios and higher financial leverage. However, Fitch notes the capital initiatives announced in February 2012 should help alleviate these concerns.

QBE’s coverage of its regulatory minimum capital requirements (MCR) was unchanged at 1.51x at end-2011, but capital ratios weakened under Fitch’s internal risk-based capital assessment. Strong growth in net written premiums attracted higher charges while QBE’s lower tier 2 instruments no longer receive any equity credit following an update to Fitch’s insurance rating methodology. Fitch notes that QBE’s lower tier 2 capital had increased to 30% of total capital at end-2011 from 9% at end-2007. However, QBE’s AUD600m issue of ordinary equity to replace USD500m of lower tier 2 subordinated debt in 2012 will strengthen the insurer’s capital base under Fitch’s internal risk-based capital assessment.

QBE’s financial leverage measured by adjusted debt to total capital was towards the high end for its current ratings at end-2011, having increased to 30% (end-2010: 22%). However, Fitch calculates that capital initiatives undertaken during 2012 would on a pro-forma basis have reduced this to around 27% based on the end-2011 balance sheet, and a level more in line with the group’s ratings.