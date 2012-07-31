FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P summary: Core Education & Technologies Ltd.
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 31, 2012 / 8:31 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: Core Education & Technologies Ltd.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 31 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Core Education & Technologies Ltd. ------------ 31-Jul-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: India

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

04-Jan-2012 B+/-- B+/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on Core Education & Technologies Ltd. (CORE) reflects the fragmented and competitive nature of the education technology market globally and the company’s customer concentration in the U.S., where clients are facing budgetary constraints. The risks from CORE’s entry into lower-margin, capital-intensive businesses also constrain the rating. Further, the company generates negative free cash flows due to its high capital expenditure and low cash generation from operations as a result of a long working capital cycle. CORE’s established presence in the niche formative assessment market with high renewal rates, its wider product offerings than some education technology peers’, and its reducing dependence on the U.S. market temper these weaknesses.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.