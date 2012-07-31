TEXT-S&P:Ratings on TEPCO affirmed, off creditwatch; outlook neg

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 31 -

-- A government-backed fund and TEPCO officially announced the injection of JPY1 trillion into TEPCO and the government approved a 8.46% increase in electricity rates for regulated customers.

-- We affirmed our ‘B+’ long-term, ‘B’ short-term, and ‘BB+’ issue ratings on TEPCO and resolved our CreditWatch on our ratings on the company.

-- We maintained the SACP for TEPCO at ‘ccc+', and our assessment of the likelihood of extraordinary government support remains “high.”

-- The outlook on our ratings on TEPCO is negative, reflecting our expectations that the company’s financial performance will be weak this fiscal year and uncertainties surrounding Japan’s electric utility industry will continue.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today affirmed its ‘B+’ long-term corporate credit and ‘B’ short-term corporate credit ratings on Tokyo Electric Power Co. Inc. (TEPCO). At the same time, we also affirmed our ‘BB+’ long-term debt ratings on senior secured general mortgage bonds the company has issued. We removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where we placed them with negative implications on Feb. 20, 2012. The outlook is negative.