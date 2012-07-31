TEXT-S&P summary: OJSC Alfa-Bank

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 31 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- OJSC Alfa-Bank -------------------------------- 31-Jul-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB/Positive/B Country: Russia

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 01538R

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

09-Dec-2011 BB/B BB/B

11-Mar-2011 BB-/B BB-/B

11-Sep-2009 B+/B B+/B

19-Dec-2008 BB-/B BB-/B

===============================================================================

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating BB/Positive/B

SACP bb-

Anchor bb

Business Position Adequate (0)

Capital and Earnings Moderate (0)

Risk Position Moderate (-1)

Funding and Liquidity Average

and Adequate (0)

Support +1

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support +1

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Leading position among private sector banks.

-- Good track record of credit losses.

Weaknesses:

-- Risky operating environment in Russia.

-- High single-party concentrations.

-- High level of foreign currency lending.

Outlook

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ positive outlook on Russia-based OJSC Alfa-Bank reflects our view that we could raise the ratings if the bank’s risk position continues to improve, as demonstrated by a track record of credit costs and nonperforming loans below the sector average, as well as moderate loan growth. We anticipate that the bank can sustain lower credit losses than peers, gradually reducing problem loans from slightly more than 5% in 2011. We also forecast that Alfa-Bank’s balance sheet will expand at a nominal 15%-20% annually in 2012 and 2013, showing retained earnings at least equivalent to those of 2011. We could revise our risk position assessment to “adequate” and raise the ratings if these projections were to materialize.

In our view, Alfa-Bank’s sustained outperformance relative to peers in managing problem loans, underwriting, and the average credit quality of counterparties could offset other areas of risk, namely concentration risks in the loan book and foreign currency exposure. We consider that both risks will remain at least at existing levels in the future.

The ratings would come under pressure if the operating environment in Russia worsened, or if the observed improvement in asset quality reversed over the medium term. Any further increase in already high concentration risk would also put pressure on the ratings, neutralizing the positive rating outlook.

