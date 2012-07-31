FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Southern Electric Power Distribution PLC
#Credit Markets
July 31, 2012 / 9:11 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - Southern Electric Power Distribution PLC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Southern Electric Power Distribution PLC --------------- 31-Jul-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A-/Negative/A-2 Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Electric Services

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

21-Aug-2009 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

16-Jun-2008 A/A-1 A/A-1

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

£350 mil 5.50% bnds due 06/07/2032 A- 21-Aug-2009

£325 mil 4.625% bnds due 02/20/2037 A- 21-Aug-2009

EUR10 bil med-term note Prog 06/25/2008: sr

unsecd A- 21-Aug-2009

