TEXT-Fitch affirms QBE Lenders' Mortgage Insurance at 'AA-'/Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 31 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Australia-based QBE Lenders’ Mortgage Insurance Limited’s (QBELMI) Insurer Financial Strength Rating (IFS) at ‘AA-'. The Outlook is Stable.

The rating reflects QBELMI’s robust financial profile, underpinned by strong capital ratios, historically prudent underwriting and risk acceptance, and a conservative investment portfolio. Moreover, the strength of the regulatory ring-fencing and high degree of separation between QBELMI and its ultimate parent QBE Insurance Group Limited (QBE), enables QBELMI to achieve a higher IFS rating than the ‘A+’ rating of other group subsidiaries.

Deterioration in the macroeconomic environment is the greatest threat to QBELMI. An increase in unemployment, declining lending and underwriting standards, and significant house price falls would undermine QBELMI’s operating performance and capital position. Moreover, exposure to cyclical deterioration is heightened through the monoline (undiversified) nature of QBELMI’s business.

In Fitch’s opinion QBELMI would have sufficient capital to withstand a range of severe downturn scenarios, although in these severe scenarios QBELMI would most likely require recapitalisation to continue to operate within prudential requirements. The agency considers QBE to be capable of providing support to QBELMI should the need arise. At 31 December 2011 QBE had total equity of AUD10.4bn and has demonstrated strong financial flexibility over the last five years.

Importantly, the Australian economy remains healthy with an unemployment rate of 5.1% at end-June 2012, and Fitch forecasts seasonally adjusted GDP growth to accelerate to 2.8% and 3% in 2012 and 2013 respectively, from 2.3% in 2011. Household indebtedness remained high at 150% at end-March 2012 but has declined from a peak of 156% at end-September 2006.

The key rating driver that could lead to a downgrade is a very severe economic downturn, although Fitch considers this unlikely. If capital support is not forthcoming from QBE, QBELMI may ultimately be unable to meet high minimum regulatory capital requirements.

As a potential source of support for growth or recapitalisation, and important reinsurance counterparty, a downgrade of QBE’s ratings could result in a downgrade of QBELMI’s rating. Moreover, following a decline in QBELMI’s regulatory capital surplus in 2011, the likelihood of support being required should Australia experience a severe economic downturn has increased relative to end-2010.

Positive rating action is unlikely based on QBELMI’s monoline profile. However, an upgrade of QBE’s rating may result in a higher rating for QBELMI.