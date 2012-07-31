FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Ronin Europe Ltd.
#Credit Markets
July 31, 2012 / 10:22 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - Ronin Europe Ltd.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 31 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Ronin Europe Ltd. -------------------------------------- 31-Jul-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/B Country: Cyprus

Primary SIC: Security brokers

and dealers

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

31-Jul-2012 B/B B/B

===============================================================================

