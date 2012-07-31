TEXT-S&P assigns 'B/B' ratings to Ronin Europe Ltd.; outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- We assess Cyprus-based Ronin Europe Ltd. (Ronin Europe) as having a core status to the wider Ronin Partners B.V. group (Ronin or the group), and therefore equalize the ratings on the subsidiary with those on the group.

-- We are therefore assigning our ‘B/B’ long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings to Ronin Europe.

-- Given Ronin Europe’s core status within the group, and its strong link with and heavy dependence on the parent, changes to the ratings on Ronin Europe will largely follow changes in the group’s credit standing and our assessment of the support that the group would provide to the company in case of need.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Ronin and its core subsidiary Ronin Europe will continue to manage their investment portfolios conservatively and pursue a lower-risk strategy than peers’.

Rating Action

On July 31, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services assigned its ‘B/B’ long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings to Cyprus-based Ronin Europe Ltd. The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The ratings on Cyprus-based financial company Ronin Europe Ltd. (Ronin Europe or the company) reflect our assessment of the creditworthiness of the wider Ronin Partners B.V. group (Ronin or the group) and its core status within the group. We assign a group credit profile (GCP) of ‘b’ to Ronin. This assessment is constrained by high market and business risks related to the group’s operations in the volatile Russian market, loose regulation at the group level, and a complex group structure. The ratings also reflect the group’s limited customer base and high share of nonrecurring earnings, which leads to intrinsic swings in profitability. These factors are partly mitigated by its relationship-driven niche customer profile, lower-than-peers’ proprietary risk appetite, and good profitability that compares favorably with peers’. A sound level of capitalization somewhat shelters the group from adverse market developments.

Ronin Partners has a complex international group structure, comprising a number of entities in Russia and abroad, most carrying the Ronin brand name. The group carries out its international operations through its 100%-owned Cypriot subsidiary, Ronin Europe, which is regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission and is the main group’s operating company and booking center for the bulk of client-driven transactions. Ronin Europe benefits from Cyprus’ favorable tax and legal regimes as well as from long-standing relationships between Russian and Cypriot companies. Therefore, we consider Ronin Europe to be a core subsidiary of the group and equalize the ratings on the subsidiary with those on the group. Because Ronin Europe depends heavily on its parent for business, operational support, and financial continuity, we do not assign a stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to the company.

We do not factor in any extraordinary external support, either from the shareholders or from the government, in our assessment of Ronin’s GCP, as we consider this support uncertain.

The group was established in 2008 and registered in The Netherlands. It is a financial boutique that offers brokerage, asset management, and corporate finance services to about 100 clients. Its clients are high-net-worth individuals and finance industry professionals. The minimum client brokerage account holds US$1 million. As of year-end 2011, the group’s total capital stood at US$99 million.

Ronin is one of the largest traders on the Moscow Interbank Currency Exchange (MICEX) by volumes, ranking first in bonds trading on MICEX in the main trading mode, fourth by brokerage volumes in Russia, and in the top 10 in terms of its clients’ total turnover. Its overall trading volume was US$215.6 billion in 2011.

Ronin’s risk profile is dominated by market, liquidity, and operational risks, accentuated by the unstable operating environment. To some extent, we consider that the company’s lack of margin lending and the dominance of delivery versus payment settlements (DVP) mitigate the related risks.

Ronin’s exposure to market risk stems from its proprietary bond portfolio, which was US$45.2 million at Dec. 31, 2011. We understand that the group follows a conservative trading strategy, focusing on fairly liquid bonds. Single-name issuer concentrations are high, reflecting the small size of the portfolio and the limited number of investments that fit the group’s limited risk appetite in the market. The three largest investments represented 73% of the portfolio or 26% of adjusted total equity at end-December 2011, although these are government or fairly liquid Russian bonds. We understand that fixed-income instruments will continue to dominate Ronin’s proprietary portfolio. The group does not intend to pursue aggressive trading strategies or invest in complex instruments.

The structure of Ronin’s short-term funding reflects the short-term maturity profile of Ronin’s assets. As of year-end 2011, short-term customer deposits (US$78 million) dominated the liabilities structure (99%). This absorbed short-term liquidity excess with its clients. From time to time, Ronin allows a few of its clients to involve it in cash management. Loans originated for these purposes stood at US$90 million or 50.2% of total assets at year-end 2011. One largest borrower accounted for 54% of all loans originated, highlighting a high level of concentration. These risks are partly mitigated by the short-term nature of the loans (in practice, these are overnight loans) and the fact that they are secured by cash and securities held by the group as a broker on behalf of these clients. We believe that the group intends to transfer these cash management services to the bank it plans to acquire in the medium term. However, the risk of liquidity shortfalls will persist due to asset and liability maturity mismatches arising in the course of cash management operations.

Ronin’s profitability largely depends on the performance of the still-volatile Russian stock market. Ronin’s return on equity decreased to 10.2% in 2011 from a high 16.5% in 2010 due to a drop in trading and proprietary investment income from the bond portfolio. Nevertheless, this result still compares favorably with that of its peers, many of which incurred losses in 2011 due to market turbulence. We expect brokerage and cash management operations, as well as proprietary investments, to continue dominating the group’s revenues.

With total equity of US$99 million and the ratio of adjusted total equity to adjusted assets amounting to 54% on Dec. 31, 2011, we believe the group has a good cushion to absorb further potential market or credit losses.

Outlook

The stable outlook incorporates our expectation that Ronin and its core subsidiary Ronin Europe will continue to manage their investment portfolios conservatively and will pursue a lower-risk strategy than peers’. Given the company’s core status within the group, and its strong link with and heavy dependence on the parent, changes to the ratings on Ronin Europe would largely follow changes in the group’s credit standing and our assessment of the support that the group would provide to the company in case of need.

Although our ratings on Ronin Europe already incorporate the possibility of a moderate deterioration in the group’s business and financial profiles, we could revise the GCP downward and, in turn, lower the ratings on Ronin Europe if the group substantially increased its risk appetite and adopted more-aggressive growth strategies that led to a material drop in profitability and capitalization. We could also lower the ratings on Ronin Europe if the group suffers significant liquidity shortages, or if the group evolved in a way that weakened our assessment of the company’s core status.

At this stage we are unlikely to raise the ratings. We would consider an upgrade if Ronin successfully implemented its strategy, gradually expanding its customer base and reducing its earnings volatility and concentrations while improving clarity around the group structure and maintaining adequate profitability, capitalization, and liquidity.

