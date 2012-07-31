TEXT-Fitch assigns VEB Leasing upcoming RUB bonds 'BBB(EXP)' expected rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 31 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Russian VEB Leasing’s (VEBL, ‘BBB’/Stable) upcoming issue of senior unsecured bonds series 7 with a nominal value of RUB10bn, an expected Long-term rating of ‘BBB(EXP)’ and expected National Long-term rating of ‘AAA(rus)(EXP)'.

The bonds’ final ratings will be contingent on the receipt of final documentation conforming to information already received.

The bonds will have an expected maturity of 10 years with a three-year put option. VEBL’s obligations under the notes will rank equally with the claims on existing senior unsecured debt. The proceeds will be used to finance VEBL’s core business.

VEBL is the leasing arm of Russia’s state-owned Vnesheconombank (VEB; ‘BBB’/Stable), which directly holds an 84.6% stake in the company, while VEB’s subsidiaries control the remaining shares.

VEBL’s ratings reflect Fitch’s view on the likelihood of support the company may receive from its parent if needed. The company has been integrated within VEB, and borrowings from VEB and its subsidiaries represented 21% of total company’s liabilities at end-2011. VEBL accounted for 7.2% of VEB’s consolidated assets at end-2011.