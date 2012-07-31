FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P summary: N.V. Nederlandse Gasunie
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
July 31, 2012 / 10:46 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: N.V. Nederlandse Gasunie

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 31 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- N.V. Nederlandse Gasunie ---------------------- 31-Jul-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: AA-/Negative/A-1+ Country: Netherlands

Primary SIC: Transportation

services, nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

26-Jun-2008 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+

01-Jul-2005 AA+/A-1+ AA+/A-1+

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR7.5 bil Sr Unsecd/S-T Debt med-term note

prog 09/15/1992: sr unsecd AA- 26-Jun-2008

EUR700 mil 4.25% med-term nts due 06/20/2016 AA- 26-Jun-2008

EUR300 mil 4.5% med-term nts due 06/20/2021 AA- 26-Jun-2008

EUR1.4 bil 6.% med-term nts due 10/30/2013 AA- 27-Oct-2008

EUR750 mil 5.125% med-term nts due 03/31/2017 AA- 26-Mar-2009

EUR500 mil 3.625% med-term nts due 10/13/2021 AA- 12-Oct-2011

EUR500 mil 2.625% med-term nts due 07/13/2022 AA- 09-Jul-2012

EUR7.5 bil Sr Unsecd/S-T Debt med-term note

prog 09/15/1992: S-T debt A-1+ 01-Jul-2005

Rationale

The ‘AA-’ long-term rating on N.V. Nederlandse Gasunie (Gasunie) is based on the company’s stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services assesses at ‘a-', and a three-notch uplift in accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs). The three-notch uplift reflects our opinion that there is a “high” likelihood that the State of The Netherlands would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Gasunie in the event of financial distress.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.