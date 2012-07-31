FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: Milli Reasurans T.A.S.
#Credit Markets
July 31, 2012 / 10:51 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P summary: Milli Reasurans T.A.S.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 31 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Milli Reasurans T.A.S. ------------------------ 31-Jul-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: No public ratings. Country: Turkey

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

25-Jul-2007 --/-- --/--

03-Nov-2004 NR/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The national scale rating on Turkey-based reinsurer Milli Reasurans T.A.S. (Milli Re) reflects Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of the company’s dominant competitive position in Turkey and its good prospective capitalization. The ratings are constrained by the company’s marginal quality of investments from a global perspective, its concentration in the Turkish market, which exacerbates the potential effect of exposure to earthquake-modeling risk, and marginal operating performance. While we consider Milli Re strategically important to its parent, Turkiye Is Bankasi AS (Isbank; BB/Stable/B, Turkey national scale rating trAA/--/trA-1), its ratings do not receive any uplift because of those on its parent.

