TEXT-S&P summary: West China Cement Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 31 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- West China Cement Ltd. ------------------------ 31-Jul-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Negative/-- Country: China

Mult. CUSIP6: 952107

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

11-Jan-2011 BB-/-- BB-/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on West China Cement Ltd. (WCC) reflects the company’s small operating scale, single product and geographic concentration, exposure to cyclical demand, and volatile raw material costs. WCC’s good market position in China’s Shaanxi province, particularly in southern Shaanxi, and its efficient operations moderate these weaknesses. We assess WCC’s business risk profile to be “weak” and its financial risk profile to be “aggressive”.

We expect WCC’s capacity utilization rate to drop to about 80% from last year’s level of about 85% due to new plant additions. WCC’s expansion in the first half of 2012 was larger than we expected. Its capacity increased by 4 million tons through acquisitions. The increase is about 25% of the company’s capacity at the end of 2011.

The lack of large railway and highway construction projects in Shaanxi has weakened demand for higher-grade cement, in our opinion. WCC has therefore shifted focus to lower-grade products used in the rural construction market to maintain its utilization rate. Lower-grade cement has less input costs and sales are usually on a cash basis.

We expect WCC to continue to generate sizable negative free operating cash flow in 2012, increasing its reliance on debt. We also anticipate that the company’s working capital requirements will remain high, given that the domestic credit market remains tight and the demand for cement is still weak.

Cement prices recovered in Shaanxi province in the first half of 2012. In our base-case scenario, we expect WCC’s average cement selling price for 2012 to be about Chinese renminbi (RMB) 250 per ton, about 12% higher than our 2011-end forecast. The average selling price was about RMB238 per ton in November 2011. We anticipate that WCC’s financial leverage, as measured by the ratio of total debt to EBITDA, will increase to more than 3.7x at the end of 2012 due to new onshore debt the company took for its acquisitions. The ratio, could however, go above 4x during the year on a temporary basis.

As a pure cement producer with limited geographic diversification, WCC’s financial performance is highly sensitive to demand and competition in Shaanxi. We see low visibility of an improvement in cement demand in the second half of 2012, given the slowing economy and lack of large infrastructure spending.

Liquidity

We believe WCC has “adequate” liquidity, as defined in our criteria. Our assessment of the company’s liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:

-- WCC’s liquidity sources, including cash and equivalent, will exceed its liquidity uses by more than 1.2x in the next 12 months.

-- Liquidity sources in the next 12 months include cash and equivalent of about RMB566 million (as of Dec. 31, 2011), our projected positive funds from operations of about RMB1,075 million, and onshore funding of RMB600 million.

-- Liquidity uses include debt of RMB644 million (as of Dec. 31, 2011) maturing in the next 12 months, and our projections of working capital requirements of RMB200 million and capital expenditure of about RMB1,000 million.

-- Net sources of liquidity are likely to be positive even if EBITDA drops 15%.

We believe the company has some flexibility to defer its capital expenditure, which isn’t fully committed.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our expectation that the operating environment for WCC will stay challenging in the next 12 months.

We may lower the rating if WCC’s financial leverage increases to stay consistently more than 4x. This could happen if cement prices and demand are weaker than we expect or debt-funded capital expenditure is more than we anticipate.

We may revise the outlook to stable if the operating environment in Shaanxi stabilizes, such that WCC maintains an EBTIDA margin of more than 30% and a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of less than 3x. More stable demand should translate into greater visibility on earnings.