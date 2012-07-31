TEXT-Fitch affirms Thekwini 7

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 31 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Thekwini Fund 7 (Pty) Limited (Thekwini 7), as follows:

Class A2a Notes: affirmed at ‘AAA(zaf)', RWN removed; Outlook Stable

Class A2b Notes: affirmed at ‘AAA(zaf)', RWN removed; Outlook Stable

Class A3 Notes: affirmed at ‘AAA(zaf)', RWN removed; Outlook Stable

Class B Notes: affirmed at ‘A(zaf)', RWN removed; Outlook Stable

Class C Notes: affirmed at ‘BBB(zaf)', RWN removed; Outlook Stable

Fitch initially placed the notes on RWN on 12 August 2010 as a result of performance concerns in the South African mortgage market and to reflect the possibility of downgrades as a result of revised mortgage criteria. The agency has affirmed the notes’ ratings based on its revised mortgage loss criteria published on 2 March 2012, which takes into account the performance of the South African mortgage market over recent years.

The transaction’s performance has remained relatively stable during the recession, albeit supported by the repurchase of distress loans, at 7.78% of the initial portfolio balance to date. No more than 1.02% of the portfolio was in arrears by more than three months as of April 2012; 3.87% of the loans, having been in arrears by more than three months at some point over the past two years, may have been restructured. The overall cumulative losses to date are low at 0.27% of the initial portfolio balance.

Fitch conducted the portfolio analysis based on its updated criteria, which led to expectations of a further 5.49% of defaults occurring, equivalent to a total default figure of 6.47% of the current pool. The agency assumed a ‘AAA(zaf)’ lifetime default rate of 22.5% and an average recovery rate of 71.6%. Fitch believes that the current difficulties in reselling properties attached to defaulted loans are adequately reflected by the market value declines and property sales timing of the agency’s updated criteria. In its analysis, Fitch took into account the portfolio’s lower than average loan-to-value and payment-to-income ratios.

The transaction’s structure provides for the payment of interest on all notes before any allocations to principal and provisioning unless the rather weak interest deferral triggers are breached. The deferral of interest on each class of notes would only occur after the corresponding class has become fully deficient. Interest deferral can also be reversed. Thereby the structure tends to transfer the cost of carrying defaulted loans to all the notes, including the most senior ones. As a result the notes are more exposed to significantly rising interest rates than other EMEA structured finance transactions. Notwithstanding this, Fitch believes that the available credit enhancement provides sufficient protection to mitigate the possible weakness in the priority of payments.

If the transaction remains outstanding after the optional call date of October 2012, any excess spread will be applied towards the pro-rata redemption of the notes. The transaction has also been strengthened by an undertaking from the issuer not to distribute any excess spread until then, and notified to all noteholders in an email dated 26 July 2012. As a result the aggregate balance of the reserve account and other excess cash to be retained in the transaction equates 2.9% of the notes balance, as opposed to 1.53% before this undertaking. The current credit enhancement available to the Class A, Class B and Class C notes is now 13.2%, 6.5% and 3.4% respectively.

Thekwini 7 is a securitisation of South African mortgage loans originated by SA Home Loans (Pty) Limited (SAHL, NR), closed in October 2007.

The ratings assigned to the class B notes were previously incorrectly stated on Fitch’s website as ‘A+(zaf)'. This has now been corrected with the affirmation of the class B notes at ‘A(zaf)', which was also the rating assigned to the class B notes at transaction closing.