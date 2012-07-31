FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: Kyiv (City of)
#Credit Markets
July 31, 2012 / 11:41 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P summary: Kyiv (City of)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 31 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Kyiv (City of) -------------------------------- 31-Jul-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B-/Stable/-- Country: Ukraine

Primary SIC: Legislative

bodies

Mult. CUSIP6: 225407

Mult. CUSIP6: 22546C

Mult. CUSIP6: 50154T

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

28-Jun-2011 B-/-- B-/--

25-Feb-2009 CCC+/-- CCC+/--

24-Oct-2008 B/-- B/--

12-Jun-2008 B+/-- B+/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv reflects Ukraine’s volatile and unsupportive system, which constrains the city’s financial flexibility. It also reflects Kyiv’s high debt service, very weak liquidity, and material debt burden, with associated foreign-exchange risks.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
