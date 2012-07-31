FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P revises Tesco outlook to negative;'A-/A-2' rtgs affirmed
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 31, 2012 / 12:10 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P revises Tesco outlook to negative;'A-/A-2' rtgs affirmed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 -

Overview

-- We believe that in light of currently difficult industry conditions, a trend of weakening profitability and low top-line growth will continue for U.K.-based retailer Tesco PLC.

-- The decline in Tesco’s profitability and difficulties in protecting its U.K. market share, in particular, could in our view lead to a deterioration in its business risk profile.

-- We are revising our outlook on Tesco to negative from stable and affirming our ‘A-/A-2’ corporate credit ratings on the company.

-- The negative outlook reflects our view that declining profitability and difficult trading conditions could dilute its credit metrics beyond the levels we consider adequate for the current ratings.

Rating Action

On July 31, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services revised its outlook on U.K.-based Tesco PLC (Tesco) to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our ‘A-/A-2’ long- and short-term corporate credit ratings on Tesco.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.