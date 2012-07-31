FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch rates Jonna Steels at 'Fitch B+(ind)'/stable
#Basic Materials
July 31, 2012 / 12:15 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch rates Jonna Steels at 'Fitch B+(ind)'/stable

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 31 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India’s iron and steel trading company Jonna Steels (Jonna) a National Long-Term rating of ‘Fitch B+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. The agency has also assigned Jonna’s INR60m fund-based working capital facilities National Long-Term ‘Fitch B+(ind)’ and National Short-Term ‘Fitch A4(ind)’ ratings.

The ratings are constrained by Jonna’s weak credit metrics as indicated by its high financial leverage (FY11: 5.0x) and low interest coverage (FY11: 2.0x). This is a result of the firm’s weak EBITDA margins (FY11: 2.4%) due to its trading nature of business.

The ratings are also constrained by Jonna’s tight liquidity position as illustrated by its near-full utilisation of the working capital facilities in the 12 months ended June 2012.

Fitch, however, notes that Jonna’s operations have been profitable for the past five years with consistent EBITDA margins ranging between 2.4% to 2.7%. Also, its founders are capable of supporting the firm’s working capital requirements through equity infusions. Jonna is owned by the same family which owns Jonna Iron Mart (‘Fitch B+(ind)'/Stable) and both the firms are likely to support each other financially, if required.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?

The ratings may be downgraded if the interest coverage falls below 1.3x on a sustained basis. Conversely, the ratings could be upgraded if interest coverage exceeds 2.0x on a consistent basis.

Set up in 1995 as a partnership firm, Jonna Steels is involved in the trading of all kinds of iron and steel products. Provisional financials for FY12 indicate revenue of INR533.4m (FY11: INR336m), EBITDA of INR12.9m (INR8m), financial leverage of 5.6x and interest coverage of 1.7x.

