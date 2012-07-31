TEXT-S&P summary: Stewart & Stevenson LLC

The company operates in two segments. Its manufacturing segment (45% of the fiscal year ended January 31, 2012, revenues) designs, manufactures, and markets equipment for oilfield service providers, national oil companies, drilling, and workover contractors. The company manufactures equipment for hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, well workover, intervention, and drilling operations. The distribution segment (55% of the fiscal year ended January 31, 2012, revenues) provides stand-alone products and aftermarket parts and service for products manufactured by Stewart & Stevenson, its six key original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other manufacturers.

We classify Stewart & Stevenson’s financial risk as aggressive. Demand for Stewart & Stevenson’s equipment, particularly well stimulation, improved along with the rig count in the fiscal year ended Jan. 31, 2012. However, in the coming year, we expect sales of pressure pumping equipment to decline further from overcapacity of pressure pumping equipment in North America. We expect EBITDA to approximate $110 million for the fiscal year ending Jan. 31, 2013 (fiscal year 2013), based on our assumptions of flat revenue growth and 19.5% gross margins. In addition, we expect EBITDA for the fiscal year ending Jan. 31, 2014 (fiscal year 2014), to be between $110 million and $120 million, based on our assumptions of 3% revenue growth and 19.5% gross margins.

On May 5, 2012, Stewart & Stevenson had approximately $320 million of total debt, resulting in a healthy debt to EBITDA of 2.0x and EBITDA interest coverage of 7.2x. We expect capital spending to approximate $50 million in both fiscal year 2013 and fiscal year 2014. We believe that the company could outspend cash flows by about $5 million in fiscal year 2013 and have positive free cash flow of about $20 million in fiscal year 2014. We expect the company to end fiscal year 2013 and fiscal year 2014 with leverage of approximately 2.5x, which is very good for the current rating category.

The company’s operating performance is highly cyclical and volatile--79% of its revenues are tied to the oil & gas industry spending levels. The company’s sales are tied to the rig count, which has held constant over the last year but is still at historically very high levels. Aftermarket parts and service represented about 28% of fiscal year 2012 revenues and provide some cash flow stability. In addition, Stewart & Stevenson derives about 20% of revenues from international customers, which provide some geographic diversification and are not associated with natural gas spending levels in North America.

The company’s margins improved in fiscal year 2012 versus fiscal year 2011 due to higher sales volumes and product mix, with a significant portion of the increase attributable to well stimulation (pressure pumping) equipment sales. The company’s manufacturing segment generated operating profit margins of 19.4% in the quarter ended May 5, 2012, versus 17.6% in the prior year period. The company’s distribution segment, which typically has lower margins, generated operating profit margins of 9.2% in the quarter ended May 5, 2012, versus 6.5% in the prior year period. Nevertheless, we expect these margins to compress slightly over the next year as overcapacity of pressure pumping equipment in North America drags down pricing.

Liquidity

We view Stewart & Stevenson’s liquidity as strong. As of May 5, 2012, the company had $10.8 million of unrestricted cash on hand and $73 million available under its $325 million senior secured revolving credit facility, which expires in 2016.

The liquidity profile is based on the following assumptions:

-- We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses greater than 2x over the next 12 months.

-- Sources of liquidity include the company’s unrestricted cash of $10.8 million, its $73 million of availability on its revolver, and funds from operations (FFO) of approximately $75 million.

-- Uses of liquidity primarily include approximately $50 million of capital expenditures.

Stewart & Stevenson’s senior secured revolving credit facility requires the company to keep a minimum fixed-charge coverage ratio of 1.1x, but this covenant does not take effect until available borrowing capacity is $25 million or less. We expect the company to be in compliance with this covenant over the outlook period.

Recovery analysis

For the complete recovery analysis, please see Standard & Poor’s recovery report on Stewart & Stevenson LLC, published Feb. 15, 2012, on RatingsDirect.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company’s order backlog will weaken slightly due to overcapacity in the pressure pumping market, but the company will maintain strong liquidity and low leverage for the rating. We could revise the outlook to negative if industry conditions further weaken and the company is unable to maintain run-rate debt leverage below 6.0x. Given our assessment of Stewart & Stevenson’s current business risk and its relatively small scale and inherent sales volatility, the rating upside is limited. We would consider a positive rating action if the company meaningfully increases the scale of its operations while diversifying its product line.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008